Public Pet Cemetery opens in Malaga

By John Smith • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 7:45

Official opening of the Pet Cemetery Credit: Malaga City Council

Although commonplace in countries like the UK, the concept of a Pet Cemetery has not until now been embraced in Spain.

Animals play an increasingly important role in the life of many of us even though there is an almost schizophrenic difference between those who love their pets and those who dispose of them at a whim.

Welcome opening

The is no question however that the opening of the first public Pet Cemetery in Spain which took place in Malaga City on June 24 will be welcomed by those who love their pets.

Surprisingly, it has taken nearly 10 years for the concept to come to fruition but after spending €1.1 million on the building which is part of Malaga’s Parque Cementerio, Malaga Mayor Francisco de la Torre was delighted to be able to officially open this new, modern facility.

Up until now, those wanting to see their pets buried or cremated had to turn to private operators but now, this could become the first of many public Pet Cemeteries across Spain.