Puzzle Solutions Edition 2034

By Eugenia • Updated: 27 Jun 2024 • 10:08

Selective focus. a woman's hand with a pen writes numbers into a mathematical crossword. tasks and puzzles for the development of logic and intelligence. classes on the road.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Fuss; 2 Suds; 3 Some; 4 Earl; 5 Lard; 6 Deed; 7 Disc; 8 Crab; 9 Back; 10 King; 11 Girl; 12 Leap; 13 Prop; 14 Plum; 15 Mars; 16 Sett. COTTAGE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Lady Jane Grey; 2 George Orwell; 3 Great Expectations; 4 Windsor Castle; 5 Vaudeville; 6 Tigger; 7 Five; 8 Father Brown; 9 Cardiff; 10 Judy Garland.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Church tower; 9 Looks in; 10 Tulle; 11 Inset; 12 Ordered; 13 Gopher; 15 Solmn; 18 Epicure; 20 Fatal; 22 Pluto; 23 Ignored; 24 Parting shot.

Down: 2 Hooks; 3 Rosette; 4 Hansom; 5 Opted; 6 Enlarge; 7 Flying leaps; 8 Leading lady; 14 Primula; 16 Offends; 17 Lesion; 19 U-boat; 21 Torso.

QUICK

Across: 4 Nudist; 7 Ambrosia; 8 Solace; 10 Close; 13 Cant; 14 Hero; 15 Half; 16 Cad; 17 Fair; 19 Oars; 21 Mandatory; 23 Sort; 24 Cute; 26 Bop; 27 Heat; 29 Noah; 32 Lens; 33 Eagle; 34 Resume; 35 Menswear; 36 Snappy.

Down: 1 Hatch; 2 Abhor; 3 Joke; 4 Nasal; 5 Dolt; 6 Such as; 9 On foot; 11 Lee; 12 So far; 13 Caracas; 15 Hid; 16 Cry; 18 Anthem; 20 Arena; 21 Mop; 22 Tut; 23 Solemn; 25 Pal; 28 Enemy; 30 Ogles; 31 Heart; 32 Lump; 33 Erse.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Tulipan, 5 Brazo, 8 Regio, 9 Cowboys, 10 Dieciséis, 12 Toe, 13 Cisnes, 14 Detras, 17 Low, 18 Preachers, 20 Nuestra, 21 Trial, 23 Sheds, 24 Ardilla.

Down: 1 Tired, 2 Leg, 3 Provide, 4 Noches, 5 Bowls, 6 Acostarse, 7 Oysters, 11 Elsewhere, 13 Colinas, 15 Excited, 16 Tenaza, 18 Paths, 19 Silla, 22 Ill.

NONAGRAM

deli, diet, dime, edit, emit, idem, idle, item, lied, lieu, lime, lite, mild, mile, milt, mite, mitt, tide, tied, tile, tilt, time, demit, ileum, limed, tilde, tiled, timed, title, tumid, utile, dilute, tedium, tilted, titled, lutetium, MULTITUDE.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE