By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 16:16

Rafal with pride: Celebrating diversity and unity. Image: Ayuntamiento de Rafal.

For another year, Rafal will celebrate LGTB+ Pride Day with a lively party.

“Rafal with Pride” is scheduled for Friday, June 28, in the Plaza de España, beginning at 10:30.PM.

Uniting Residents

Rafal’s Councillor for Equality, Laura Velasco, describes the event as a fun and festive occasion aimed at uniting all residents of Rafal in an inclusive celebration.

“We want to normalise the coexistence of all groups and demand equal rights for everyone, regardless of their sexuality.”

“It’s about embracing love in all its forms,” the councillor confirmed.

Music for Everyone

The celebration will feature various DJs from the municipality, all with extensive experience.

They will play an array of music genres including pop, electronic rock, techno, indie, and house, ensuring a night of dancing and enjoyment.

The evening promises a variety of entertainment that will delight attendees, with lighting effects, stilt walkers, balloons, and many more surprises in store.