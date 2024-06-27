Real Madrid honours Sergio Rodríguez as he retires

By Talyta Franca •
In a heartfelt tribute, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez bid farewell to former Spanish basketball player Sergio Rodriguez.
In the ceremony, Pérez expressed to Rodriguez that “Real Madrid will always be your home.”
The emotional ceremony, celebrating Rodriguez’s illustrious career, featured a touching video showcasing his journey from a young talent to a basketball legend.
Pérez praised Rodriguez for capturing the hearts of millions with his talent and charisma, marking him as a key figure in both Real Madrid and Spanish basketball history.
The 1.91m point guard played a distinguished 21-season career in professional basketball, in which 5 of them were in the NBA. He holds two Olympic medals: silver from London 2012 and bronze from Rio de Janeiro 2016.
Reflecting on his retirement after more than two decades in the sport, Rodriguez expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities that fuelled his passion.
His return to Real Madrid in 2022 resulted in a triumphant victory in the 2023 Euroleague, further highlighting his essential role in European basketball.
In an emotional speech before family, teammates, and fans, Rodriguez recounted the highlights of his career, emphasising his growth and dedication across different stages.
“I hope to be remembered as someone who enjoyed playing basketball and gave his all to win,” he said, leaving a lasting imprint on the sport worldwide.
