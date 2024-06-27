SCIO Quantum Biofeedback in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic •
Understanding your physical and emotional responses is key to good health
SCIO Quantum Biofeedback offers a revolutionary approach to managing many health concerns. The system leverages the power of quantum biofeedback, a technology that analyses your body’s subtle electrical signals.
These signals hold a wealth of information about your physical, mental, and emotional state. By reading these signals with non-invasive electrodes, SCIO can identify potential stressors and imbalances that may be contributing to conditions like chronic fatigue.
SCIO practitioner, Audrey Page, offers hope to many people suffering with debilitating conditions in Mallorca, “I offer people a revolutionary approach to health, empowering individuals to take control of their well-being.”
Feeling constantly wiped out can stem from various factors, from physical tension to emotional burdens. SCIO helps individuals pinpoint the specific stressors impacting your energy levels.
A personalised programme helps people retain their minds and bodies. For example, a stress relief programme could involve:
Learning how to quiet your mind and reduce stress can significantly improve your energy levels.
Dietary changes can address underlying nutritional deficiencies that contribute to fatigue.
SCIO can guide you towards techniques like deep breathing or meditation to combat stress effectively.
By addressing the root causes of an individual’s health issues, SCIO offers a more sustainable solution than temporary fixes.
Audrey Page is always happy to talk to people about whether SCIO could be of benefit. She can be contacted on 0034 626555909.
