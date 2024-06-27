Spotlight on Trapiche

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 17:17

Tropical charm, vibrant history Image: turismo.velezmalaga.es

SITUATED 30 kilometres from Málaga and a mere 6 kilometres from the coast, Trapiche is a charming village in the Axarquía region. Located on a flat delta at an altitude of 50 metres, it boasts a population of about 300 residents. This serene village lies within the lush, tropical valley of Vélez-Málaga, which enjoys a unique microclimate that allows for the abundant growth of tropical fruits such as avocados, kiwis, mangoes, and citrus fruits.

Trapiche offers a delightful blend of rural charm and modern amenities. The village is home to six restaurants, one highly renowned for its exceptional cuisine, and several bars where locals and visitors gather to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.

A notable feature of Trapiche is the Leoni Benabu airfield, which serves as the base for the Royal Málaga Aeroclub. This airfield is not only a hub for aviation enthusiasts but also hosts a prestigious school for pilots, attracting students from various regions.

The village’s historical roots run deep, with its name deriving from the Spanish word for sugar mill, a nod to its past significance in sugar cane production. Today, while the remnants of these historic mills offer a glimpse into its industrious history, Trapiche remains a peaceful town. Its proximity to Málaga ensures convenient access, while its relaxing environment and rich cultural heritage make it a perfect destination for those seeking an authentic Andalucian experience.

Trapiche Market

THE Trapiche Market, a farmers market held every Tuesday from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at Jardines del Trapiche on Carretera de Benamargosa, Km 0.5, 29719 Trapiche (Málaga), has blossomed into a bustling venue with over 80 stalls. This lively market features a wide array of homemade food products, artisanal crafts, and small independent services, offering a unique shopping experience. Visitors can find everything from tech and jewellery repair services to health services like massages and therapies.

Additionally, the market provides valuable services for the ex-pat community, including life insurance and will-making advice. The market’s multicultural and multinational traders create a rich and diverse atmosphere. Adding to the vibrant experience, live music performances by bands or choirs often entertain the crowds. The Trapiche Market is a perfect destination for those seeking high-quality, locally sourced products and personalised services, making every Tuesday morning a special occasion.

San Isidro

THE charming Ermita de San Isidro in Trapiche, Velez-Malaga, known formally as the Parish Church of San Isidro, was built between 1857 and 1860. This small, whitewashed church features a single rectangular nave topped by a vaulted ceiling. Its facade is decorated with a prominent entrance arch and a niche holding an image of its namesake saint, San Isidro Labrador.

Inside, visitors can discover a hidden artistic treasure—a Via Crucis painted in 1945 by Francisco Hernández, a self-taught artist born in Melilla in 1932. Surrounded by the serene countryside of olive groves and vineyards, this historic church not only serves as a place of worship but also stands as a testament to the cultural and religious heritage of rural Andalucia.

Throughout the year, the Ermita hosts festivals and processions where locals gather to celebrate their agricultural roots and offer prayers for a fruitful harvest, making it a beloved focal point in the community.

Rural retreat

TRAPICHE is an ideal retreat for those seeking both meditation and outdoor adventure. Escape to tranquillity where the pace slows in the middle of serene landscapes perfect for rejuvenation. Nestled among the olive groves and vineyards, lies the Buddhist Stupa Karma Guen—a renowned international meditation centre of the Karma Kagyu lineage. Founded by Lama Ole Nydahl, it offers an idyllic retreat for meditation, dharma study, and spiritual renewal.

THE surrounding area also boasts several scenic trails. The Ruta del Rio Seco is a favourite, winding through lush landscapes and offering glimpses of local flora and fauna. The Cerro de Bentomiz Trail provides panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline and the Sierra Tejeda mountains. Additionally, the Ruta de los Olivos Milenarios leads hikers through ancient olive groves, showcasing the region’s rich agricultural heritage.

Whether immersing oneself in meditation at Karma Guen or exploring the natural beauty of Trapiche’s hiking trails, this area invites visitors to unwind and reconnect with nature in a peaceful setting.

