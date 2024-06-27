Todo Ayuda Project: Empowering local animal charities

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 12:12
Empowering Communities, One Paw at a Time
Images: Sue Bailey /Todo Ayuda Project
RECENTLY, we had the chance to catch up with the wonderful volunteers behind the Todo Ayuda Project, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to aiding local animal rescues in the Axarquia region and beyond. Founded in early 2023 by Maurice Jonker, Paul Tilly, Sue, and Paul Bailey, and supported by a committed team of volunteers, the Todo Ayuda Project (TAP) has quickly established itself as a vital lifeline for smaller animal charities facing financial hurdles.
‘We are not a rescue but a fundraising organisation that local animal rescues can apply to for financial assistance,’ explained Sue Bailey one of the founding volunteers. ‘Every animal rescue is short of funds, and this often limits what they are able to do, especially during emergencies.’
Operating independently of larger animal charities, the Todo Ayuda Project focuses on organising fundraising events throughout the year. From raffles to black-tie dinners, their efforts not only generate crucial funds but also promote community engagement and support. ‘Our goal is to support rescues so they can focus on what they do best – rescuing, treating, fostering, and rehoming animals,’ remarked Sue.
Based in Competa and surrounding villages, the Todo Ayuda Project primarily supports dog and cat rescues, alongside a local animal sanctuary that cares for a variety of creatures, from goats to donkeys and even a peacock! Over the past year, they have extended financial aid to organisations like Give A Dog A Home, ER Puppy HQ, Sarja Microsanctuary, The Underdog, and Save a Life Rescue.
‘Deciding which projects to support is always challenging due to the overwhelming need, but we prioritise smaller, local rescues in crisis situations.’
Reflecting on their accomplishments, the Todo Ayuda Project has raised over €11,000 in the past year alone, that have directly benefited numerous animals in need. Their upcoming events include a car boot sale on Sunday, July 14 from 8 am until 2 pm at the Panty Factory car park in Competa. They also have a Murder Mystery Party in August, and a Rounders Tournament in September, which promise to further bolster their efforts.
For those interested in supporting the Todo Ayuda Project or learning more about their upcoming events, additional information can be found by contacting Sue Bailey on 0034 711 017 770. Every contribution helps them continue their vital mission of providing a lifeline to animals in crisis throughout the Axarquia region.
