Torre del Mar lights up for San Juan Night

Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 17:17
Torre del Mar Rocks San Juan!
Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall
OVER 20,000 people gathered at Torre del Mar Beach to celebrate San Juan Night, making it the place to be in the province on June 23.
San Juan, a traditional celebration marking the summer solstice, was in full swing with festivities starting at 7:30 pm. Adikey and Corazón Inverso set the tone with their performances while a ‘júas’ (sculptures made from wood, cloth, and paper) contest and a feast of over 350 kilograms of ‘espeto’ sardines kept everyone entertained.
At 8:30 pm, José Zapata from Vélez-Málaga and some more bands and DJs took the stage playing hits from the ’60s to the ’90s for over an hour and a half.
The highlight of the night came at 10:30 pm when Camela rocked the crowd with their timeless tunes, drawing over 20,000 fans to the beach. The atmosphere was electric as people sang and danced under the starry sky until midnight.
After Camela’s performance, prizes were awarded for the ‘júas’ competition, with the Association of Housewives Torre – Bahía taking home top honours.
The night ended with SAU DJ keeping the party going strong, bringing together hundreds of young partygoers to cap off an unforgettable San Juan Night at Torre del Mar.
