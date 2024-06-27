By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 12:00
Torrevieja's rising stars shine at Spanish Championship. Image: Real Club Nautico Torrevieja.
Adrian Castro from Torrevieja has achieved notable success in the ILCA 6 Spanish Championship.
Adriana skilfully secured second place overall in the women’s category and claimed the Spanish titles in both the sub-21 and sub-19 divisions.
Additionally, Leo Griñan has earned a place in the European Championship after finishing third in the men’s sub-19 category.
The championship, held from June 18 to 21 in Gerona’s waters, featured participation from four athletes representing the Real Club Nautico Torrevieja (RCNT): Adriana Castro, Leo Griñan, Ascensión Roca, and Milosz Krolikowski, amidst a field of 130 competitors from 10 different autonomous communities.
Adriana’s achievements in the Under-21 and Under-19 categories have secured her a spot to represent Spain at the prestigious World Sailing Youth World Championships 2024.
This global event will be hosted on Lake Garda, Italy, from July 13 to 20, 2024, gathering top sailing talents under the age of 19 from 75 countries worldwide.
Her participation marks a significant opportunity to compete at an international level and showcase her sailing prowess on a global stage.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
