Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 14:10
Unveiling history: Villena Museum welcomes 3,000 visitors. Image: Ayuntamiento de Villena.
Nearly 3,000 people visited the new Museum of Villena during its open-door weekend following the official opening on June 17.
A total of 2,780 entries were recorded, allowing visitors to explore the Villena Treasure and a collection of archaeological and ethnographic pieces displayed in the museum’s various rooms.
The museum, housed in the early 20th-century electro-flour building, opened its doors to the public for the first time in eight years.
The museum will offer free admission throughout July.
During the opening weekend, 78.5 per cent of visitors were from Villena, 14.2 per cent from the rest of the Valencian Community, 5.75 per cent from other regions, and 1.26 per cent from abroad.
Visitors enjoyed the museum’s new permanent exhibition, which showcases the different stages of the city’s development from the Paleolithic to the Modern Era, along with ethnographic heritage pieces displayed in one of its rooms.
The museum also features paintings by Villena artist José García Hidalgo, on loan from the Prado Museum.
Additionally, the museum displays the temporary exhibition “Villena, Past in the Present” by the Villena Photographic Group.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
