Valencia tourist housing crackdown

By Donna Williams • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 18:44

Valencia Old Town tourist flats crack down Credit: Pixabay: ddzphoto

Last week, Valencia Town Council approved plans to limit future numbers of tourist properties.

This follows Barcelona’s decision to phase out 10,000 tourist flats by 2029 and is responding to the need for more residential housing. The plan will impact the historic centre, known as the Old Town and is likely to take four years to have the desired impact.

The crackdown will significantly impact popular neighborhoods such as Velluters, Pilar, Mercat, Carmen, La Seu, and part of La Xerea. The council estimates that as many as 10 per cent of all residences in these areas are currently being used as holiday homes.

City councillor for urban planning, Juan Giner, emphasized the council’s vision, saying, “We want it to be a residential neighbourhood, and for this reason, we have proposed that no new tourist flats will be opened in the buildings where the locals live.”

Valencia City Council will stop granting new licences

It has been agreed that new tourist accommodation will be permitted in the San Francesc neighbourhood and a small part of La Xerea, provided the building is exclusively for tourists, marking a balanced approach to the issue.

In addition, tourist properties that already have the correct authorisations will be permitted to continue to operate. However, no new licences will be granted, and no new tourist flats will be opened in residential buildings.

The severity of the issue is underscored by the fact that all political parties in Valencia, including the right-wing Partido Popular and Vox, and left-wing parties Compromís and PSPV, have voted in favour of the crackdown. This unified stance is a testament to the urgency of the situation