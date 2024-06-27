Veteran actor Bill Cobbs dies aged 90

By Donna Williams •
Published: 27 Jun 2024
Bill Cobbs dies aged 90
Credit: Shutterstock: Ga Fuller
Bill Cobbs, best known for Night at the Museum, The Bodyguard and Air Bud, has died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 90.
He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, by two hard-working parents who instilled a sense of self-reliance and humility. Having worked as an Air Force radar technician, at IBM and as a car salesman, he embarked on an acting career at age 36.
In a 2004 interview about being an actor, he said, “Art is somewhat of a prayer, isn’t it? We respond to what we see around us and what we feel and how things affect us mentally and spiritually.”
He appeared in several small theatre productions before making his film debut in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three in 1974. In a 2013 interview, Cobbs recalled, “All our friends and neighbours went to see the movie, and everyone was waiting for my appearance.”
In a career that spanned over five decades, he amassed more than 200 acting credits. In addition to Night at the Museum, The Bodyguard, and Air Bud, his film credits include the Coen Brothers’ The Hudsucker Proxy, The Colour of Money, and Demolition Man. He also appeared in several television shows, including The Sopranos, The West Wing, The Equaliser, Six Feet Under, Sesame Street and Good Times.
His brother Thomas G Cobbs confirmed that he died peacefully on Tuesday night at his home in Riverside, California. He remembered him as, “A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend.”
“Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones,” he wrote. “As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.”
