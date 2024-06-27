By EWN • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 15:22

Photocredit Vivalia

A Partnership for Unforgettable Vacations

In a world where excellence in travel is paramount, Vivalia Travel and Costa Cruises have forged an exemplary partnership, offering travellers from Torrevieja and surrounding areas unparalleled experiences at sea. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Vivalia Travel has established itself as a trusted travel agency, always by the side of its clients, ensuring that every journey is a memorable and trouble-free experience.

The alliance between Vivalia Travel and Costa Cruises has been synonymous with success, thanks to the constant support from Costa Cruises, which provides us with the best prices in the region and recognises our dedication with awards for our commercial efforts. This support allows us to offer exclusive promotions that our clients deeply appreciate.

Currently, we are excited to present an exceptional promotion: an 11-day cruise aboard the Costa Favolosa, departing from Valencia on October 19 with optional coach transport from Torrevieja Area. This unforgettable journey includes visits to magnificent ports such as Cádiz, Lisbon, Málaga, and Gibraltar, returning to Valencia. Passengers will enjoy full board, which includes breakfast, mid-morning snack, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner, with the additional option of unlimited beverages throughout the 11-day voyage.

Some may argue that cruise offers abound and that choosing a specific option doesn’t make a big difference. However, the difference with Vivalia Travel lies in our dedication to the customer. Our two-decade-long track record has taught us to anticipate and respond to the needs of our travellers, ensuring that every experience is perfect, from booking to return.

At Vivalia Travel, together with Costa Cruises, we are proud to announce a special promotional campaign: for every new booking, we are giving away €100 to spend on board. This offer also applies to our 8-day Christmas cruise, from December 23 to 30, departing from Barcelona. We invite all interested parties to take advantage of the best prices in the area and contact us for more information via our email info@vivaliatravel.com, phone or WhatsApp at 691 493 977, and on our social media.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience an exceptional vacation with Vivalia Travel and Costa Cruises. Embark on an adventure you will remember for a lifetime!

Sponsored