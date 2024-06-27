What´s a summer without dancing?

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 13:28

Azahar Line Dancing Credit: Azahar Line Dancing, Facebook

What is a summer without dancing? Come along to the one and only summer holiday line dance party in Costa Blanca with Azahar County Line Dancing on July 7.

Get an unmatchable line dancing experience, no matter your dance level; complete beginners are encouraged to come along even if for their first taste of the energising and fun dance style.

Great bar service, free parking and just a 6 entry, will guarantee a night of welcoming company and fun dancing through the night with the instructor, Nigel.

From 6pm until 9pm at Isla Bonita, Calle Cannes 1, Javea.

Contact azaharcountylinedancing@gmail.com