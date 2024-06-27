Trending:

What´s a summer without dancing?

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 13:28

Azahar Line Dancing Credit: Azahar Line Dancing, Facebook

What is a summer without dancing? Come along to the one and only summer holiday line dance party in Costa Blanca with Azahar County Line Dancing on July 7. 

Get an unmatchable line dancing experience, no matter your dance level; complete beginners are encouraged to come along even if for their first taste of the energising and fun dance style. 

Great bar service, free parking and just a 6 entry, will guarantee a night of welcoming company and fun dancing through the night with the instructor, Nigel. 

From 6pm until 9pm at Isla Bonita, Calle Cannes 1, Javea.

Contact azaharcountylinedancing@gmail.com

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading