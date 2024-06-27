Yorkshire Linen stores continue to excel

By Lily Taylor • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 10:00

Owners and workers outside shop Credit: Yorkshire Linen Beds and More

This is the success story of an independent bedding company run by two women in southern Spain which has been trading for 16 years.

The company has two outlets, a warehouse in Mijas Costa and a boutique-style store on the glamorous Golden Mile in Marbella.

The founders

Steph Smith and Julie Law are the owners of the two stores and have been friends for almost 20 years.

The two business owners went through everything together- births, deaths, COVID-19…although always with the help and support of the wonderful team behind them.

Steph said they both brought up their families while running around like ‘loons’ to keep up with the busy stores.

Yorkshire Linen products

Specialising in bedding, the company offers an outstanding level of customer care as all staff have been individually trained to provide a one-to-one personal shopping experience.

Their specialty, bedding, is available in all shapes and sizes; from small Spanish-sized beds to even bigger than Emperor size.

They also offer a wide range of quality options including more economical bed linen, polycotton blends ideal for rental properties, as well as lot more prestigious types, like the 540-hotel stripe Egyptian cotton and the 1000 thread counts from the famous Belledorm

brand.

To accompany the bedding, Yorkshire Linen offers an extensive range of pillows, duvets, mattress protectors, toppers, and bedspreads.

Yorkshire Linen Beds & More also has the pleasure of working with amazing curtain manufacturers from all around the world, allowing customers to purchase readymade or made-to-measure curtains.

Around 12 years ago the stores added beds, mattresses, and headboards and since then they have become a major part of the business.

They work with well-known names such as Sealy and Hypnos from the UK and own brand mattresses to reach a perfect level of affordability and, of course, comfort.

Delivery and contact details

Furnishing a home or a holiday home can be decided in a couple of hours, with many items available in store and for those that aren’t, a fast delivery service can be arranged within, sometimes, the same day although bespoke packages tailored to the individual budget are also

available.

Soft furnishings can be sent to Mainland Spain, the Balearics, and Portugal – the beds, mattresses, rugs and furniture can be delivered across the Costa del Sol using the company’s own transport.

The delivery costs for over €65 are free but if any orders are under this amount the cost is €5.95. A click-and-collect option is also available.

Follow them on Facebook, Yorkshire linen warehouse Spain, for updates, offers, and competitions or visit wwwyorkshirelinen.es.

The stores are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm and the Mijas warehouse also opens Saturdays from 10am to 3pm.’

For more information email info@yorkshirelinen.es or call 952 197 577.