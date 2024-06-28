Aikido event boosts Lux Mundi food banks

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 13:13
Supporting Families Together
Image: Lux Mundi
RECENTLY Lux Mundi attended an event hosted by the Provincial Inter Club of Aikido, hosted by the local Aikido Club at the Juan Gómez Juanito pavilion. The event, organised by Mr. David Parnell, saw participation from clubs across Marbella, Malaga, and Granada, providing a platform for learning and enjoyment in this martial art.
The participants generously donated over 80 kilos to the Lux Mundi food banks of non-perishable food items, which will support 35 or more local families in need each month in Torre del Mar and other towns in Malaga. Lux Mundi extends its appreciation to all who contributed, highlighting their significant impact on the community through this ongoing initiative.
Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre is located and Avda. Moscatel 1 I, (Jardines Viña Malága/Antigua Casa de la Viña), in Torre del Mar, and also at Calle Nueva No 3 in Fuengirola (29640). They operate from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 1 pm, with appointments recommended by phone beforehand. For more details about their events and activities, contact the Centre at Tel 952 474 840 or email luxmundif@gmail.com or for Torre del Mar Tel. 952 543 334 E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.