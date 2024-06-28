Aikido event boosts Lux Mundi food banks

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 13:13

Supporting Families Together Image: Lux Mundi

RECENTLY Lux Mundi attended an event hosted by the Provincial Inter Club of Aikido, hosted by the local Aikido Club at the Juan Gómez Juanito pavilion. The event, organised by Mr. David Parnell, saw participation from clubs across Marbella, Malaga, and Granada, providing a platform for learning and enjoyment in this martial art.

Lux Mundi Gains Over 80 Kilos of Food Donations at Aikido Event

The participants generously donated over 80 kilos to the Lux Mundi food banks of non-perishable food items, which will support 35 or more local families in need each month in Torre del Mar and other towns in Malaga. Lux Mundi extends its appreciation to all who contributed, highlighting their significant impact on the community through this ongoing initiative.

About Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centres

Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre is located and Avda. Moscatel 1 I, (Jardines Viña Malága/Antigua Casa de la Viña), in Torre del Mar, and also at Calle Nueva No 3 in Fuengirola (29640). They operate from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 1 pm, with appointments recommended by phone beforehand. For more details about their events and activities, contact the Centre at Tel 952 474 840 or email luxmundif@gmail.com or for Torre del Mar Tel. 952 543 334 E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.

For more Axarquia news and events click here