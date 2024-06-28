Back in time at The Local

By Anna Akopyan •
Evie on stage
Credit: Evie On Stage, Facebook
Travel back in time to the legendary 1950s at The Local Albir on July 12.
The fabulous musician, Evie, will perform the biggest rock-n-roll hits of the decade, including Elvis, Little Richard, Dion, Bill Haley and The Everly Brothers.
A rocking afternoon is expected with a great selection of freshly made sandwiches, pastries and refreshing summer cocktails. “I love the 50s,” is Evie´s slogan as she effortlessly captures the essence of the iconic and romantic rock-n-roll era.
At Edificio Rocamar 8, Cami Vell del Far 1, Albir
Bookings at 666 747 217.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
