Back in time at The Local

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 10:37

Evie on stage Credit: Evie On Stage, Facebook

Travel back in time to the legendary 1950s at The Local Albir on July 12.

The fabulous musician, Evie, will perform the biggest rock-n-roll hits of the decade, including Elvis, Little Richard, Dion, Bill Haley and The Everly Brothers.

A rocking afternoon is expected with a great selection of freshly made sandwiches, pastries and refreshing summer cocktails. “I love the 50s,” is Evie´s slogan as she effortlessly captures the essence of the iconic and romantic rock-n-roll era.

At Edificio Rocamar 8, Cami Vell del Far 1, Albir

Bookings at 666 747 217.