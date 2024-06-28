Bistro Europa – For a memorable experience

By EWN • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 12:44

Bistro Europa, located in the vibrant town of Torremolinos, has long been a cherished reliable spot for locals and visitors alike.

Known for its warm hospitality and delightful Mediterranean cuisine, this restaurant has established itself as a central hub in the community for many years. Robert, the amiable host, greets every guest with a friendly welcome, ensuring that everyone feels right at home from the moment they walk through the door.

Starting the day at Bistro Europa is a treat, especially with their affordable breakfast option priced at just €5.95. The restaurant opens its doors daily from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM, offering a wide array of Mediterranean dishes that are sure to please any palate. Whether you’re craving a hearty meal or a light snack, the menu has something for everyone.

The ambiance at Bistro Europa is one of its standout features. The staff are not only professional but also incredibly welcoming, making each visit a pleasant experience. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, perfect for a relaxing meal with family or friends. The outdoor terrace is an excellent spot to enjoy your food while soaking up the Spanish sun, and the restaurant is fully accessible with parking and wheelchair access available.

For those who enjoy a good drink, Bistro Europa does not disappoint. The restaurant boasts a full bar with an impressive selection of wines, beers, and cocktails. Whether you prefer a glass of house wine, a refreshing beer, or a classic Sangria, there is something to suit every taste. The menu also includes a variety of non-alcoholic beverages, with delicious options like chocolate frappe, juice, and tea being particularly popular.

Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the large screens available for watching events like the Euros, making Bistro Europa an ideal spot to gather with friends and cheer on your favourite team. The restaurant is also well-suited for groups, providing a convivial environment where everyone can enjoy good food and great company.

The menu at Bistro Europa is a celebration of Mediterranean flavours. Many visitors recommend trying the perfectly cooked bacon, avocado salads, and chicken fillet. For dessert, the apple pie, ice cream, and profiteroles come highly recommended. The quality of the food is consistently praised, and the prices are reasonable, ensuring that you get great value for your money.

In summary, Bistro Europa is more than just a restaurant; it’s a beloved community gathering spot where good food, friendly service, and a welcoming atmosphere come together. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, a meal at Bistro Europa is sure to be a memorable experience.

Pje de Bajondillo 7, 29620 Torremolinos

952 381 015

