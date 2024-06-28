Choir celebrates 20th anniversary with charity concert

By Lily Taylor • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 13:11

The choir Credit: El Coro del ICA de Malaga ‘Jose Luis Rueda’ Facebook

A Malaga choir is set to celebrate its twentieth anniversary with a magical charity concert in Benalmadena.

The concert will take place on Saturday 6 July in the Joan Hunt Auditorium in Benalmadena and the charity receiving the funds is the Cudeca Foundation.

El Coro del ICA de Malaga ‘Jose Luis Rueda’

El Coro del ICA de Malaga ‘Jose Luis Rueda’ (choir of the Malaga association) will perform a range of music and a special tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber, the British composer.

The performance starts at 7:30pm and will celebrate the 20 years of the successful choir.

Cudeca Foundation

The charity, Cudeca Foundation, is a cancer hospice organisation, that offers professional medical care to patients with terminal cancer or illnesses.

If you are interested in attending the concert, the tickets are now available for €10.

Purchase them here https://entradium.com/. For more information on the Cudeca Foundation visit https://www.cudeca.org/en/