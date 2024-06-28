Competa’s finest: Almijara residence

By Catherine McGeer •
ALMIJARA Residence in Cómpeta has once again achieved recognition as a 2024 TripAdvisor Best of the Best Winner, solidifying its status in the top 1 percent of hotels worldwide. This accolade marks its fourth consecutive year as one of Spain’s top 25 Bed and Breakfast establishments and its seventh year as the leading B&B in Cómpeta.
Known for its charm as a Boutique Pueblo Blanco B&B, Almijara Residence has consistently impressed guests and critics. Previous accolades include TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best Winner in 2019, 2022, 2023, and now 2024, highlighting its enduring commitment to excellence in hospitality.
The B&B has also been recognised with the Travel & Hospitality Award for Best Modern Guesthouse in Andalucia and named one of the Top 20 Andalucian Hideaways by The Times of London. Its unique blend of contemporary comfort within a traditional Spanish setting continues to attract visitors seeking a memorable stay in the picturesque village of Cómpeta.
Almijara Residence’s ongoing success highlights its dedication to providing exceptional service and accommodation, making it a standout choice for travellers seeking a distinctive and enjoyable experience in Axarquia in Southern Spain.
