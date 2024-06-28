By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 15:30

Discover Tabarca: Sun-kissed beaches & marine wonders. Image: Comunitat Valenciana /Turismo.

The best way to reach the Island of Tabarca, if you don’t have your own boat, is by using the famous “Tabarqueras,” or taxi boats.

These boats depart from several locations, including Alicante, Benidorm, Torrevieja and Santa Pola.

Quickest Route

The quickest route departs from Santa Pola, taking only about 25 minutes to reach Tabarca. If you depart from the port of Alicante, the journey takes roughly one hour.

Upon arriving in Tabarca, the first thing that will captivate you is its stunning coastline with crystal-clear waters.

Tabarca boasts several beaches along its coast.

Main Beach

You can relax on the main beach, known as Levante or Tabarca Beach, and bask in the sun while enjoying the scenic seascape.

For a more tranquil experience, explore some of the quieter coves and beaches.

Don’t forget to bring your snorkelling gear, as the waters around Tabarca host an impressive marine ecosystem.

Marine Reserve

Tabarca is renowned for its marine reserve, which encircles the island. In this reserve, you can observe a diverse array of species, including sea turtles and various types of fish.

You can embark on a boat trip to explore the marine reserve, or for a more active adventure, you can go snorkelling or scuba diving.