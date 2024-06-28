By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 15:30
Discover Tabarca: Sun-kissed beaches & marine wonders. Image: Comunitat Valenciana /Turismo.
The best way to reach the Island of Tabarca, if you don’t have your own boat, is by using the famous “Tabarqueras,” or taxi boats.
These boats depart from several locations, including Alicante, Benidorm, Torrevieja and Santa Pola.
The quickest route departs from Santa Pola, taking only about 25 minutes to reach Tabarca. If you depart from the port of Alicante, the journey takes roughly one hour.
Upon arriving in Tabarca, the first thing that will captivate you is its stunning coastline with crystal-clear waters.
Tabarca boasts several beaches along its coast.
You can relax on the main beach, known as Levante or Tabarca Beach, and bask in the sun while enjoying the scenic seascape.
For a more tranquil experience, explore some of the quieter coves and beaches.
Don’t forget to bring your snorkelling gear, as the waters around Tabarca host an impressive marine ecosystem.
Tabarca is renowned for its marine reserve, which encircles the island. In this reserve, you can observe a diverse array of species, including sea turtles and various types of fish.
You can embark on a boat trip to explore the marine reserve, or for a more active adventure, you can go snorkelling or scuba diving.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.