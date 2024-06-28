Enormous summer surveillance team

By Lily Taylor • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 14:29

Surveillance team Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

Fuengirola increases security during the summer with more than a hundred troops.

The summer team will be formed by local police, lifeguards and aerial surveillance.

Summer safety

Ana Mula, the mayor of Fuengirola, said: “Fuengirola is known, among other things, for being a safe city and destination to spend the best holidays, whether with family, friends or as a couple. And that, to a large extent, is due to the effort we make at the City Council to provide the necessary means to guarantee it. And, of course, thanks to the excellent work carried out by all the members.”

Local Police will offer more than 11,000 hours of service to enforce rules like the correct traffic situation, the integrity of the residents and visitors of the municipality, compliance with Municipal Ordinances and illegal street vending.

This police operation started on 13 June and will continue until 8 September.

Lifeguards

Moreover, Fuengirola beaches will have 54 lifeguards dotted along the 7km coastline.

Surveillance team