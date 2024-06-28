By Anna Ellis •
One of the best activities on the island is touring its old town.
Its narrow, cobbled streets, filled with the scent of salt air, lead you to old fishermen’s houses and local restaurants.
Don’t miss the chance to visit the Church of Saints Peter and Paul, an architectural gem dating back to the 18th century.
Additionally, you can explore the Nueva Tabarca Museum, which delves into the history of the island and its inhabitants.
A visit to the Torre de San José is essential during your stay in Tabarca.
This old fortress, commissioned by royal order to Baltasar Ricoud in 1790, is situated in the central part of the island in an uninhabited area.
The tower played a crucial role in defence and surveillance.
Although it is not open to the public, the Torre de San José stands as a historical monument and a must-see for those wishing to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Tabarca.
Another essential landmark in Tabarca is its lighthouse, built in the 19th century, located at the northern end of the island.
Today, the lighthouse houses a biological laboratory serving the Nueva Tabarca Marine Reserve.
