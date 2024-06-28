Free training for cancer patients this summer

By Lily Taylor • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 10:09

Sport’s councillor Julio Rodriguez, and Juanma Garcia announcing the free sessions Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

Cancer patients are offered free training in Fuengirola during the summer months.

Fuengirola Council has renewed their agreement with Juanma Garcia exercise centre so that these residents can continue to exercise in July and August despite classes concluding.

Training for sensitive groups

Julio Rodriguez, Sports councillor at Fuengirola Council thanked Juanma for his involvement and help especially “for such sensitive groups that need continuous attention”.

Last year, senior citizens benefited from this agreement.

30 spaces and personal training

There will be 30 places up for grabs which will be combined with personalized training.

Juanma Garcia, a graduate in Social Sciences said: “The Department of Sports is always attentive to any initiative and Julio always offers us facilities to be able to offer this service that has the sole purpose of helping cancer patients and people with functional diversity in our centre.

Register

To participate in these training sessions, you can register at their facilities at Calle Mallorca number 9 or by calling 627 856 226.

For more information email info@entrenarconjg.es