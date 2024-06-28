Hotel Boutique Cortijo del Marqués, Granada

By EWN • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 13:14

Photocredit Michelle Chaplow

RECENTLY awarded a Michelin Key, the Hotel Cortijo del Marques is a lush oasis of tranquillity and peace only 25 minutes from the beautiful city of Granada with its world-famous Alhambra palace and gardens.

It is an idyllic rural boutique hotel, offering uniquely designed facilities, double rooms and suites. It is surrounded by olive groves and wheat fields as well as stunning views of the Sierra Arana and the Sierra Nevada in the distance.

The historic 16th century country estate with its own church has been restored to perfection by mixing old world charm with modern comforts. The Cortijo del Marques is an owner-managed boutique hotel that prides in service.

Friendly and efficient staff will make this one of the best hotel experiences guests have ever had. Feel the pure beauty and stillness of the Andalucian countryside, a perfect place for relaxation and reflection.

For sun lovers, there’s a swimming pool and comfortable sun loungers where you can take in the rays of the sun and enjoy the views of the surrounding serene countryside.

There are 15 suites and rooms to choose from at the Cortijo del Marques. All are decorated to a very high standard, maintaining many original features.

Every room has access to WiFi, luxury Bassols bedding, towels and bathrobes and La Chinata natural olive oil body care products.

In the restaurant, open to hotel guests only, they serve a buffet-style breakfast, typical Spanish dishes and salads for lunch and in the evening the chef prepares a set gourmet menu.

The wine list is another attraction; an eclectic selection of more than 200 wines from all over Spain as well as a pick of international favourites. Many wines are from outstanding years and have aged gracefully in the hotel’s wine cellar.

At the Hotel Cortijo del Marqués, experience the pure beauty and stillness of the Andalucian countryside, a perfect place to wind down and relax.

Hotel Cortijo del Marqués

Exit 108, A-44

18220 Albolote (Granada)

Tel: 958 340077 or 678 334 884

www.cortijodelmarques.com

