Innovative council project reaches podium

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 12:44
The citizen card app
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola
Fuengirola’s citizen card project, which allows users to travel for free on buses, is in the top three most innovative projects in Spain.
The XVI National Congress of Innovation and Public Services has declared that the Fuengirola Citizen card project is a finalist in the category of process streamlining and reengineering.
The cards are available in a digital form, on an app, or physically.
They allow Fuengirola residents to travel for free on the town buses and register electronically for municipal courses or workshops.
Ana Mula, mayor of Fuengirola said: “Making innovation available to our neighbours and placing Fuengirola at the forefront of public services is one of the objectives of our government team. Once again, we are a benchmark in the use of new technologies to improve the quality of everything we offer to citizens.”
However, this is not Fuengirola’s first win.
In 2023, they won one of the awards of the National Innovation Congress, thanks to a video processing project, that enabled citizens to request direct debit of tax receipts or process payment instalments.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.