Innovative council project reaches podium

By Lily Taylor • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 12:44

The citizen card app Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

Fuengirola’s citizen card project, which allows users to travel for free on buses, is in the top three most innovative projects in Spain.

The XVI National Congress of Innovation and Public Services has declared that the Fuengirola Citizen card project is a finalist in the category of process streamlining and reengineering.

Citizen cards

The cards are available in a digital form, on an app, or physically.

They allow Fuengirola residents to travel for free on the town buses and register electronically for municipal courses or workshops.

Ana Mula, mayor of Fuengirola said: “Making innovation available to our neighbours and placing Fuengirola at the forefront of public services is one of the objectives of our government team. Once again, we are a benchmark in the use of new technologies to improve the quality of everything we offer to citizens.”

Previous award

However, this is not Fuengirola’s first win.

In 2023, they won one of the awards of the National Innovation Congress, thanks to a video processing project, that enabled citizens to request direct debit of tax receipts or process payment instalments.