July sees flight seat increase

Spain expects 12.5 million seats on international flights for July 2024, according to Turespaña’s latest data.
This marks a 9.5% increase from July 2023, which saw 11.4 million seats.
Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, said the increase in planned seats on international flights is compared to last year’s predictions.
“A very positive summer season for the sector. Spain is among the top preferences of international tourists, which indicates that the quality of our destinations is increasingly appreciated,” said Hereu in a La Moncloa report.
Comparing July 2024 with the same month in 2023, key markets show strong performance: the UK (+5.4%), Germany (+7.4%), Italy (+14.5%), and France (+8.4%).
Poland and the Czech Republic have seen substantial increases, with a 25% rise in seats. Additionally, the US market has grown by 17%, and Nordic countries show progress with Finland up 10.1%, Sweden 7.6%, Denmark 3.3%, and Norway 0.4% as reported.
Mexico and Colombia lead in scheduled capacities for July 2024 among Latin American countries.
