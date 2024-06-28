Ladies’ Day raises funds for MABS Mazarron

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 14:14
Cancer care for all.
Image: Facebook/MABS Mazarron
MABS Mazarron, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their loved ones, celebrated a successful Ladies’ Day event on June 21. The event, held to raise funds for their cause, surpassed expectations by collecting over 800€.
The highlight of the day was a vibrant fashion show organised by MABS Mazarron, showcasing local style and creativity. Attendees also participated enthusiastically in a raffle, with prizes generously donated by local businesses. The atmosphere was further enhanced by a heartfelt performance from The Harlequin Choir, adding a musical touch to the occasion.
Funds raised during the event will contribute directly to MABS Mazarron’s mission of providing practical assistance and emotional support to people affected by cancer in the community. The organisation expressed gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and sponsors whose contributions made the day a remarkable success. To support MABS, volunteer, or for more information, you can check out mabscancerfoundation.org.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
