Ladies’ Day raises funds for MABS Mazarron

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 14:14

Cancer care for all. Image: Facebook/MABS Mazarron

MABS Mazarron, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their loved ones, celebrated a successful Ladies’ Day event on June 21. The event, held to raise funds for their cause, surpassed expectations by collecting over 800€.

Fashion Show and Raffle Highlight Fundraising Efforts

The highlight of the day was a vibrant fashion show organised by MABS Mazarron, showcasing local style and creativity. Attendees also participated enthusiastically in a raffle, with prizes generously donated by local businesses. The atmosphere was further enhanced by a heartfelt performance from The Harlequin Choir, adding a musical touch to the occasion.

Get Involved: Support MABS Mazarron’s Mission

Funds raised during the event will contribute directly to MABS Mazarron’s mission of providing practical assistance and emotional support to people affected by cancer in the community. The organisation expressed gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and sponsors whose contributions made the day a remarkable success. To support MABS, volunteer, or for more information, you can check out mabscancerfoundation.org.

