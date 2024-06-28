Marbella old town: Culture and FOOD

By Lily Taylor • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 12:12

The old town Credit: Creative Common licenses

The old town is the prettiest and most important area of Marbella and perfect for those who want to explore beyond the glitz and the glamour.

This is where the cultural and historical roots of the city are as well as many places to sit and have Spanish tapas and a ‘tinto de verano’ (red wine and lemonade).

Plant pot filled roads

The tight pebbled roads are full of colourful plant pots and petite jewellery stores and local clothes shops.

With a lively family-friendly environment, the old town has a different feel to the rest of Marbella.

Siteseeing

The ‘Parque de la Alameda’ (Park), ‘La Iglesia de la Encarnacion’ (catholic church) and the historic remains of Marbella castle, ‘Las Murallas del castillo’ are a few of the many sites worth passing by when in town.

Food

If your priority on holiday is food you won’t be at a loss for choice, however if you are looking for something slightly different, you must walk through the Marbella Food Market. You can buy fresh meat, fish and vegetables as well as invest in some Spanish wine and traditional cuisine.