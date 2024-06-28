Mayor of Estepona receives tourism award

By Lily Taylor • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 13:41

Award (Jose Maria Garcia Urbano on the far left) Credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona

Entrepreneurs recognize the Estepona Mayor for his influence on tourism activity.

The Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs (AEHCOS) of the Costa del Sol has highlighted the Mayor Jose Maria Garcia Urbano, for his contribution to the revitalization of the tourism sector.

This was declared on Thursday 27 June at the XIV Aehcos Awards under the motto ‘Promoting Sustainable Tourism’.

The award ceremony

Garcia Urbano received an award in the category of ‘Institutional Representative of the public sector for his influence on tourism activity’.

The awards were given out at a gala held at the Malaga Automobile and Fashion Museum.

Institutional representatives from the Junta de Andalucía, the Malaga City Council, the Provincial Council and Tourism Costa del Sol attended.

The president of Aehcos, José Luque, congratulated the winners and said that they were chosen mostly based on “quality and service, but also the active contribution towards a more sustainable tourism model.”

Estepona council improvements

Mayor José María García Urbano highlighted the improvements the Council has been making over the last 13 years for a city model that focuses on sustainability and quality of life.