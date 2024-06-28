Mike Senker – The frustration starts

By Mike Senker • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 10:08

I needed to make an appointment to see a neurologist. I have private healthcare and I am also covered by national health.

So I ‘phone the Xanit – and they deserved to be named. I pressed all the right buttons – 1 for English – and hear all the automatic responses. A person answers and asks, in Spanish, what I want and I ask for an English speaking agent. I’m told to hold, which I do, and after five minutes or so get cut off. I then tried online – didn’t work. I tried their phone App – didn’t work. All together I invested six hours of absolutely wasted time and effort. I decided that I would not be beaten. I’d drive to the hospital, see a manager and make an official complaint, and then also try and get an appointment. I get there at 16.05, go in and ask to see a manager, and was told, by a very nice bloke, that all the managers leave at four. How can a 24 hour hospital not have a manager there at all times? It’s nuts. I told him and he agreed. I then told him I couldn’t get the App to work and he said. ‘Yes there are always problems with it.’ Then why doesn’t someone get it fixed? He reminds me that he’s not a manager but he would see if he could get me an appointment. I explained that I also couldn’t get through on the ‘phone. ‘Oh yes’, he said, ‘the problem there is that it’s not done locally anymore. It’s done through a central office in Madrid and even though it gives you all the English options to select, there are very few English speaking agents to help.’ He then suggested that I put in an official complaint and promptly gave me a form, which he had very close to hand.

All this automated stuff is great if it works. The problem is that it doesn’t or at least it doesn’t work all the time and that’s when the frustration starts. They spend millions setting all this stuff up and then let it loose on the public. I have been told by people I know who are in this business that they know it’s not working properly and try and fix it as the problems are pointed out by us the guinea pigs. My advice is don’t let it out until it works properly.

