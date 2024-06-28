Nerja’s patriotic parade honors American independence

By Catherine McGeer •
Nerja celebrates US Independence
Image: Nerja Town Hall.
THE historic streets of Nerja will once again come alive with scenes from the American War of Independence during the second annual Historical Parade on July 5, commemorating the US Independence Day and honouring Bernardo de Gálvez. De Gálvez, a notable resident of Macharaviaya, played a crucial role in the American fight for independence.
The parade was introduced at the Balcón de Europa, with Nerja’s mayor, José Alberto Armijo, and Macharaviaya’s mayor, Antonio Campos, presenting the event alongside other local officials and participants dressed in historical costumes. Armijo expressed gratitude to Macharaviaya for choosing Nerja to unveil the event and emphasised the importance of cultural and tourist ties between the towns.
Antonio Campos announced that this year’s July 4 celebration in Macharaviaya will be the most spectacular yet, noting that the town has been hosting this event since 2009 to depict key battles involving Bernardo de Gálvez, a celebrated hero in the United States.
