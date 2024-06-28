Trending:

New theatre completed in San Pedro del Pinatar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 11:11

San Pedro del Pinatar's New Theatre Image: San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall

THE construction of the new Geli Albaladejo Theatre in San Pedro del Pinatar has been completed.

State-of-the-Art Theatre Completed on Puerto Avenue

Located on Puerto Avenue, this new socio-cultural space features a central auditorium with seating for 500 people and a fully equipped stage. Additionally, the centre includes a multipurpose hall, a cafeteria, and outdoor green areas, among other facilities. The project, with a budget of over €3 million, is designed to host artistic, cultural, and social activities.

Mayor Pedro Javier Sánchez visited the facility and expressed satisfaction, stating that the completion of this space ‘marks a major achievement for our town and fulfils a demand from our residents.’

Cultural Hub Established in San Pedro del Pinatar

The theatre aims to become a cultural hub in the Murcia region, open for various events such as concerts, conferences, and community gatherings throughout the year. Mayor Sánchez announced that programming will begin following the summer season.

Named after Geli Albaladejo, a respected local actress and casting director who passed away in 2021, the theatre is situated on a 6,000-square-metre plot with plenty of parking.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

