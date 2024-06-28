New theatre completed in San Pedro del Pinatar

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 11:11
San Pedro del Pinatar's New Theatre
Image: San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall
THE construction of the new Geli Albaladejo Theatre in San Pedro del Pinatar has been completed.
Located on Puerto Avenue, this new socio-cultural space features a central auditorium with seating for 500 people and a fully equipped stage. Additionally, the centre includes a multipurpose hall, a cafeteria, and outdoor green areas, among other facilities. The project, with a budget of over €3 million, is designed to host artistic, cultural, and social activities.
Mayor Pedro Javier Sánchez visited the facility and expressed satisfaction, stating that the completion of this space ‘marks a major achievement for our town and fulfils a demand from our residents.’
The theatre aims to become a cultural hub in the Murcia region, open for various events such as concerts, conferences, and community gatherings throughout the year. Mayor Sánchez announced that programming will begin following the summer season.
Named after Geli Albaladejo, a respected local actress and casting director who passed away in 2021, the theatre is situated on a 6,000-square-metre plot with plenty of parking.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.