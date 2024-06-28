Plane aborts take off at Gatwick Airport

By Donna Williams • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 17:20

British Airways flight BA2279 aborts take-off Credit: Pixabay: Cedarjet201

More misery for passengers as Gatwick Airport joins the list of airports suffering problems during the peak season of summer.

Following recent problems at Manchester and Birmingham Airports, flights have had to be cancelled or diverted due to an aborted take-off of a British Airways flight BA2279 to Vancouver, Canada, earlier today.

What happened at Gatwick Airport today?

Due to the runway closure, 23 flights have been cancelled, and 16 inbound flights have been diverted. The plan has now been moved, as ground vehicles, including fire crews, have responded to the incident.

A spokesperson for London Gatwick said, “The main runway was closed for 50 minutes today due to departing aircraft having hot brakes.” They continued, “Safety is our top priority, and London Gatwick’s dedicated airport fire service swiftly attended to support the aircraft. Sixteen inbound flights were diverted during the closure. The runway is now open and operating as normal.”

At this time, the airport is doing all it can to minimise the disruption, and passengers are advised to contact their airlines directly for the latest information relating to their flights.