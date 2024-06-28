Ronda council increases Cruz Roja funds

By Lily Taylor •
Cruz Roja
Ronda signed an agreement with the local assembly of the ‘Cruz Roja’ in order to increase social care programs for vulnerable families.
The Council has increased the funds to €36,000.
Maria de la Paz Fernandez, mayor of Ronda told the Cope de Ronda after the signing: “This is a very significant amount that will serve to support very specific actions such as the social dining room or the catering for seniors at risk of social exclusion that this entity has in place.”
The local administration also participates in other schemes including the social wardrobe, the European Union food program, or the periodic distribution of wallet cards, where users can buy food and personal hygiene or cleaning products.
The agreement will be valid until 31 December.
