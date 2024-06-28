The Hogan Stand San Pedro

By EWN • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 17:15

Photocredit The Hogan Stand

Where Community and Hospitality Thrive

For two decades, The Hogan Stand in San Pedro has been a beloved gathering spot, fostering an environment where friendships flourish and memories are made. Established in 2002, this venue has been at the heart of socialising in San Pedro, welcoming all with open arms.

Step into The Hogan Stand, and you’re immediately embraced by an atmosphere of comfort and familiarity. This establishment isn’t just a bar; it’s a place where families, friends, and newcomers come together in a setting that feels like an extension of their own living room – a testament to its family-friendly ethos.

Open daily from 12.00 pm, The Hogan Stand elevates the dining experience with its gourmet pub grub, brunch, lunch, and dinner offerings. Their menu features quality dishes at reasonable prices, making it a favourite spot for locals and visitors alike. Particularly renowned is their Sunday Roast, which has earned a stellar reputation. Priced at a remarkably reasonable €14.95 1 course €17.95 2 courses & € 20.95 3 courses, Reservations are advised to avoid disappointment.

The Hogan Stand isn’t just about great food; it’s a buzzing hub of entertainment. The summer lineup is packed with events to keep everyone entertained. The quiz night takes place every Thursday evening, offering a fun and engaging way to test your knowledge. Live music graces the venue every Friday and Saturday from 9.00 pm, while a DJ takes over on Sunday nights. Additionally, live music on Monday evenings ensures the week starts on a high note. Hogan Stand is the perfect venue for wedding events, birthdays anniversaries.

Sports enthusiasts will feel right at home with live sports, from Euro football to hurling and camogie, displayed on multiple screens. The Hogan Hackers Golf Society, a key part of The Hogan Stand’s community. The recent Golf Giveaway has already raised €2,500 for charity in just four weeks. This hugely popular group , led by President Jimmy Nolan, plays weekly and welcomes newcomers. They play every Saturday, followed by a debrief at The Hogan Stand. For more information, check out the Hogan Hackers via their QR code.

At the heart of The Hogan Stand are Ross and Amy Duggan, who have poured their hearts into perfecting every aspect of this establishment. Their commitment to excellence shines through, notably in their Guinness – one of the finest in town, as locals fondly proclaim.

The Hogan Stand isn’t just a bar; it’s a reflection of traditional Irish hospitality, where strangers become friends, and every guest is welcomed with warmth and sincerity from the staff .

So, whether you seek a relaxed evening, an exciting weekend, or a venue for unforgettable gatherings, The Hogan Stand invites you to join in the celebration.

Avenida Luis Braille, No 28, San Pedro de Alcantara

952 786 231

Sponsored