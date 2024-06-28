Trending:

The symbol of wealth: The Golden Mile

By Lily Taylor • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 11:36

The most prestigious part of Marbella is the Golden Mile.

Its huge villas and apartments and glamorous lifestyle are a symbol of the wealth and elegance there is in this area.

Dining at the Golden Mile

You will find restaurants and beach bars with views of the palm tree-lined promenade as well as kilometres of sandy beaches.

And if you love fine dining, this is the place for you, but it won’t come at a cheap price.

6.5km

The stretch is around 6.5km long and it starts from the west end of the city to Puerto Banus.

Some people like to walk the Golden Mile, which briskly should take you under 2 hours however the many exclusive shops and 5-star restaurants may distract you from time to time.

A luxurious walk

This area attracts thousands of tourists, some of whom spend their very expensive holidays there, but others, just enjoy taking in the sunny view with the sea breeze, while they go on a very, very luxurious stroll.

