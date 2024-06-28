Touring art exhibition arrives in Marbella

By Lily Taylor • Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 10:47

Councillors at the museum Credit: Angeles Muñoz X

Art exhibiton, “El Prado en las calles”, has finally arrived in Marbella.

The exposition, which is a small rendition of the Prado Museum which showcases their main paintings, has been traveling through Andalucia.

Open for one month

It arrived on Friday 28 June and will be open until 28 July.

Angeles Muñoz, mayor of Marbella told Marbella Hoy at the inauguration: “The town has an enormous capacity for holding events of this nature.

“It is a way to democratize culture and make it easier for people who have difficulty attending the Prado Museum to meet and get closer to great masters of painting on our Avenida del Mar.”

50 reproductions

Visitors will be able to view 50 photographic reproductions, creating a gallery experience like the one in Malaga itself.

The ‘museum’ has been on tour since the end of last year and has travelled through Seville, Córdoba, Granada, Jaén, Almería, Cádiz and Huelva.

Artists

It will showcase the art of Goya, Velázquez, El Greco, Rubens, Dürer, and Rembrandt along with many others.

The exhibition is located on Avenida del Mar where you can also observe Dali’s sculptures.