Tragedy in Slovakia: seven killed in train-bus collision

By Talyta Franca •
Published: 28 Jun 2024 • 15:06
Five killed, several injured as train and bus collide in south of Slovakia
Credit: Screenshot YouTube Kanal 13
Seven people died and several others were injured in a collision between an international train and a bus in Slovakia on Thursday.
Amid ongoing investigations into the cause of the crash, authorities have confirmed that the fatalities were passengers aboard the bus involved in the accident.
Emergency response efforts continued late into the night at the crash site in Nové Zámky, southern Slovakia, with multiple ambulance vehicles and helicopters allocated to assist the injured.
Footage from the scene captured smoke and flames flood a train carriage. Passengers on the EuroCity train, travelling from Prague to Budapest, were evacuated after the incident.
This incident marks the second deadly collision involving an international train in the region in just three weeks, following a similar tragedy in the Czech Republic earlier this month.
Slovakian officials, including Health Minister Zuzana Dolinková and President Peter Pellegrini, expressed condolences and solidarity with the victims and their families, as well as gratitude to emergency responders.
Talyta Franca, Class 2026, Northwestern University in Qatar.
