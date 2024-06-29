Benalmadena joins the giant bench trend

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 29 Jun 2024
Giant bench in Manilva
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Manilva
Smile and take a picture on the first giant bench of Benalmadena.
Benalmadena has joined the route of giant benches in Andalucia.
The unusual project was created for residents and visitors to promote the town while taking a fun picture.
It was installed in the Parque de la Paloma besides the new water lily pond.
Juan Olea, mayor of Parks and Gardens said: “It is one more attraction for this area, one more memory for those who come to Benalmadena or live in it.”
The first areas to place the benches were Istan and Manilva.
The water lily pond next to the bench is also a recent addition to the park.
A wide variety of water lilies were planted on Wednesday 26 June to ‘complete the range of plants that the emblematic enclave has’.
