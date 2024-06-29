Bunners, the burger bar, soon to be in Malaga

By Lily Taylor • Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 12:10

Bunners burgers Credit: Bunners IG @bunners.marbella

A popular handcrafted burger restaurant in Marbella , Bunners, will soon be open in Malaga.

The successful restaurant that serves handmade burgers was founded two years ago by Vincent Drago.

The history of Bunners

Drago was a graduate of the Les Roches School of Tourism in Marbella and developed the idea for the restaurant as a final project after noticing a gap in the market for good quality, reasonably priced burgers.

After his studies, he focused on bringing his project to life.

Menu

The Bunner’s menu has a wide range of burgers, which are all made with 100 per cent beef and halal meat, as well as other dishes like chicken and mozzarella sticks.

Soon to be in Malaga

After the success it had in Marbella, it only made sense to expand the Bunners empire to Malaga.

The Marbella restaurant is located on Calle Pio Baroja Albatros VI.

Follow Bunners on Instagram @bunners.marbella for more updates and information or call 682 43 78 63.