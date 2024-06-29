Bunners, the burger bar, soon to be in Malaga

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 12:10
Bunners burgers
Credit: Bunners IG @bunners.marbella
A popular handcrafted burger restaurant in Marbella , Bunners, will soon be open in Malaga.
The successful restaurant that serves handmade burgers was founded two years ago by Vincent Drago.
Drago was a graduate of the Les Roches School of Tourism in Marbella and developed the idea for the restaurant as a final project after noticing a gap in the market for good quality, reasonably priced burgers.
After his studies, he focused on bringing his project to life.
The Bunner’s menu has a wide range of burgers, which are all made with 100 per cent beef and halal meat, as well as other dishes like chicken and mozzarella sticks.
After the success it had in Marbella, it only made sense to expand the Bunners empire to Malaga.
The Marbella restaurant is located on Calle Pio Baroja Albatros VI.
Follow Bunners on Instagram @bunners.marbella for more updates and information or call 682 43 78 63.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.