El Morche fights to preserve beloved dance floor

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 11:11
Preserving El Morche's Coastal Charm
Image: change.org
RESIDENTS of El Morche are rallying together to protect a beloved dance floor facing removal by Costas, the coastal management authority. Led by the El Morche Neighbourhood Association, the effort includes a petition on change.org to garner support.
‘For years, Costas has been pushing for the elimination of our iconic dance floor, a move they now plan to finalise imminently despite objections from our community,’ lamented the neighbourhood association on social media.
The residents argue that the dance floor is a symbol of their identity and history, contrasting it with other coastal developments deemed more disruptive. They stress the floor’s importance as a gathering place for locals during summer evenings and as a centrepiece of their annual festivities.
With 150 signatures already collected, at the time of writing, in just one day the campaign reflects widespread local sentiment against the removal. The community remains hopeful that their collective efforts will persuade Costas to reconsider their decision and preserve this cherished piece of El Morche‘s heritage.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
