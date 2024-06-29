Gatwick Airport strikes planned for July

By Donna Williams • Updated: 29 Jun 2024 • 14:25

Strike action at Gatwick airport is planned for July Credit: Shutterstock: Andy Solomon

Gatwick Airport has hit the headlines again as workers advise of strike action on six dates in July.

As is often the case, the strike action results from a pay dispute and 300 security and passenger services staff employed by ICTS and Wilson James are set to walk out from 12 to 14 July and 19 to 21 July.

The pay strike involves 200 staff members who provide special assistance services and 100 baggage security screeners. As a result, the strikes will likely cause ‘significant disruption’ to security screening and passenger services.

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham said, “These workers undertake incredibly demanding roles at one of the UK’s busiest airports, and they are simply seeking a fair day’s pay.”

She continued, “Our members at Gatwick have Unite’s total backing in taking strike action for a decent pay rise.”

Unite has confirmed that further industrial action will follow if the pay dispute remains unresolved.

Will airport strikes affect flights?

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “We are working with our suppliers to avoid any impacts, and we expect to operate a normal summer holiday flight schedule for our airlines and passengers on these dates.”

Unite further advised that Easyjet could also face problems as workers who provide their onboard catering at Gatwick are being balloted for strike action. The 100 or more HGV drivers and warehouse workers are in dispute over shift payments.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said, “There is still time to avoid industrial action, but that will require these companies to table deals that are acceptable to our members.”