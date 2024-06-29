Lion King talent fishing in Malaga

By Lily Taylor • Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 13:44

Lion King Musical Credit: Creative Common licenses

If your dream is to become a musical actor/actress, this is your chance! The beloved Lion King Musical is coming to Malaga looking for talent.

The international production company ‘Stage Entertainment España’ is coming to the Costa del Sol searching for actors, singers and dancer-singers interested in becoming part of the cast of the musical.

The iconic performance takes place at the Teatro Lope de Vega in Madrid.

Auditions are open for male and female characters as well as lead and supporting roles.

The musical is looking for the main characters, like Scar, Mufasa or Nala, with specific artistic characteristics.

The requirements and list of characters

Scar: 30 -45 years old. Any ethnicity. This role requires an exceptional actor and a character singer.

Mufasa: 30-40 years old. Racial ethnic profile. Must have physical strength and an excellent sung and spoken baritone voice. He must be over 1.75m tall.

Rafiki: She. 30 -40 years old. Racial ethnic profile. Must possess a South African-style belt voice.

Adult Nala: 20-30 years old. Racial ethnic profile. Must have a pop belt, with powerful strength, sex appeal, and charm, and be in excellent physical condition, as well as the ability to dance/and or move well.

Helm: 20-40 years old. Any ethnicity. Character singer. The actor must move well and be comfortable handling a puppet.

Pumba: 20 -40 years old. Any ethnicity. Must have comedic ability. A stocky build is preferred. Singer with a distinctive voice and a big heart.

Zazu: 30-40 years old. Any ethnicity. Must have strong comedic ability. The actor must be comfortable handling a puppet.

Shenzi (She) Banzai (He): 20-30 years old. Racial ethnic profile. Must have a strong voice and be able to sing rock and roll, move well and be comfortable handling a puppet.

Ed: 20-30 years old. Any ethnicity. Should have a rock and roll voice with an extended falsetto. Actors must move well and be comfortable handling a puppet.

Ed could also play Timon and Zazu.

If you match any of these descriptions, you may want to give it a go!

The Lion King has had 112 million spectators worldwide and is one of the most loved musicals, guaranteed to be enjoyed by all.