“Live not survive”- Malaga housing protest

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 15:22
Press conference with the Malaga Tenants' Union
Credit: Sidicato de Inquilinas e Inquilinos de Malaga
“Live not survive” is what thousands of people in Malaga defended at the recent housing protest.
The slogan “Malaga para vivir no para sobrevivir’ was the slogan of the demonstration against the housing problem there is in the city due to mass touristification.
The protest took place on the morning of Saturday 29 June and saw more than 15,000 people reunite for the cause.
The residents of Malaga want to draw attention to the housing crisis, where rent soars but Airbnb and tourist housing thrives.
In addition, the mass conversion of commercial premises has led to the disappearance of local businesses.
The demonstration was organised by the Sindicato de Inquilinas e Inquilinos de Malaga (Malaga Tenants’ Union) and was supported by 47 social organisations.
It started in the Plaza de la Merced, travelled around the city centre and ended in La Plaza de la Constitucion where a manifesto was read, blaming authorities for a city model made to exploit locals.
