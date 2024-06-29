Marbella council accused of lying

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 13:11
Marbella Beach
The controversy between Marbella City Council and the beach business association continues.
Marbella Council established a modification of the 2022-2025 Beach Plan, in which they stated they would free up 11,500 square metres for beachgoers and that the Junta de Andalucia approved the changes.
However, The Association of Beach, Port, and Nautical Activities Establishments of Marbella accuses the Council of lying on both accounts.
Marbella City Council planned on axing hammocks, nautical areas and kiosks to free up public space, however, the beach business association defended their rights claiming that it was an unfair decision due to the council constantly adding batches of hammocks to companies outside of the sector despite removing theirs.
The association demonstrated on Friday 28 June in the Plaza de Los Naranjos at 9:00 am.
They assured Marbella24horas newspaper that the Council was lying and they claimed the reason why they lied about the Junta approving was to stop people from attending the demonstration.
The Council is yet to comment.
