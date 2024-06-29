Nicole King – Why my hashtag

By Nicole King • Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 15:13

Well done Sady Alexandra? Photocredit Nicole King

My hashtag #bettertogether is for many reasons.

Primarily because I truly do believe that each one of us brings something different and unique to the mix. Even if we do the same task we will approach it in a distinct way, our way.

The other reason I’m for the #bettertogether movement is that although I’m very capable, there are some situations or circumstances that could be quite logical for most but escape me entirely; having backup is better.

An example: Just the other day I had an intense moment of panic. I wanted to record the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Costa’s first hyperbaric oxygen therapy Clinic but realised the quality of my recent video recordings was not good enough to do Sady Alexandra credit.

I pondered having to hire a cameraman or get myself a new ‘phone. Admittedly I have had mine now for a couple of years and so I basically resigned myself to what this was going to cost, wondering whether to buy outright or finance and the worst part, dedicating the hours of changing information from one mobile to another.

I was at the Apple store before it even opened. A lovely young girl, Silvia, offered to look at my ¡phone to see what the issue was. Within seconds she said that she thought she could resolve the issue and walked away.

She returned moments later with a soft cloth and proceeded to clean the camera lens!! Problem solved. I apologised for my stupidity, to which she beamed at me and replied “I’m sure you’re great at lots of things I couldn’t do”. A girl after my own heart and lesson learnt!!!