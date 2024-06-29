Pyrotechnic show in Polop

By Donna Williams •
Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 13:00
The sparks from hundreds of rockets lit up Polop
Credit: EWN
Pyrotechnic specialists Amica de la Corda lit hundreds of rockets and put on a show for Polop’s population.
The Tossalet car park of Polop was a buzzing hive of anticipation last night as a crowd of eager residents gathered, their eyes fixed on the sky, awaiting the rocket display that would soon set it alight.
They were not disappointed, as the expert pyrotechnics team put on an incredible display that continuously filled the specially erected cage with the dazzling sparks from hundreds of rockets for more than half an hour.
The air filled with smoke, and the smell of gunpowder added to the drama as the crowd clapped and cheered. The finale came with a shower of coloured fireworks and rockets—in true Spanish style—so loud they almost burst the eardrum.
