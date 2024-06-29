Revolutionary project aims to battle hunger

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 11:31
‘Malaga No Caduca’ presentation
Credit: Diputación provincial de Malaga
Malaga’s revolutionary food project, ‘Malaga no caduca’, aims to feed 40,000 people in need.
‘Malaga no caduca’ (Malaga does not expire) is an initiative that plans to distribute food in good condition that is going to be wasted to vulnerable people.
The surplus food will come from sectors like hospitality, hotels, and distribution.
It has the backing of the European Investment Bank and has already won two awards despite the fact that it will be activated in 2025.
The initiative has a budget of €10 million.
Francisco Salado, the president of the provincial institution said: “I am convinced that it will be a success, a collective success, for the entire province.
“Once again, public-private collaboration makes us go further, dream bigger, and helps us build a better, fairer and more equal province.”
The project has three fundamental goals; a social challenge, which aims to reduce food insecurity and social exclusion, and combat health problems; an environmental challenge and an economic challenge.
It will be organised by social services that will manage the process with an integrated database that addresses people’s needs.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.