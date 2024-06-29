Revolutionary project aims to battle hunger

By Lily Taylor • Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 11:31

Malaga’s revolutionary food project, ‘Malaga no caduca’, aims to feed 40,000 people in need.

‘Malaga no caduca’ (Malaga does not expire) is an initiative that plans to distribute food in good condition that is going to be wasted to vulnerable people.

Surplus food

The surplus food will come from sectors like hospitality, hotels, and distribution.

It has the backing of the European Investment Bank and has already won two awards despite the fact that it will be activated in 2025.

The initiative has a budget of €10 million.

‘I am convinced it will be a success’

Francisco Salado, the president of the provincial institution said: “I am convinced that it will be a success, a collective success, for the entire province.

“Once again, public-private collaboration makes us go further, dream bigger, and helps us build a better, fairer and more equal province.”

Three goals

The project has three fundamental goals; a social challenge, which aims to reduce food insecurity and social exclusion, and combat health problems; an environmental challenge and an economic challenge.

It will be organised by social services that will manage the process with an integrated database that addresses people’s needs.