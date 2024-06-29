Rincón de la Victoria pioneers feline welfare

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 13:13
Improving urban feline welfare together.
Image: Shutterstock/ U__Photo
IN Rincón de la Victoria, the town hall has partnered with the Official College of Veterinarians of Málaga to advance the welfare of urban feline colonies. This collaboration expands their existing program with the implementation of the CER Method (Capture, Sterilization, and Return), aimed at managing the local stray cat population responsibly.
Mayor Francisco Salado and College President Juan Antonio de Luque highlighted the partnership’s dual benefits: improving the lives of these animals and enhancing public health within the community. Participating veterinary centres will offer humane capture, surgical sterilization, and return of stray cats to their habitats, along with essential health services like rabies vaccinations, microchipping, and deworming.
Funded by a €10,000 annual budget from the locality, this initiative highlights their commitment to long-term population control and promoting harmonious coexistence. The initial agreement spans one year, with potential extensions of up to four years, ensuring sustained efforts and community education on responsible feline colony management.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.