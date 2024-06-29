Rincón de la Victoria pioneers feline welfare

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 13:13

Improving urban feline welfare together. Image: Shutterstock/ U__Photo

IN Rincón de la Victoria, the town hall has partnered with the Official College of Veterinarians of Málaga to advance the welfare of urban feline colonies. This collaboration expands their existing program with the implementation of the CER Method (Capture, Sterilization, and Return), aimed at managing the local stray cat population responsibly.

Strategic Partnership for Feline Welfare

Mayor Francisco Salado and College President Juan Antonio de Luque highlighted the partnership’s dual benefits: improving the lives of these animals and enhancing public health within the community. Participating veterinary centres will offer humane capture, surgical sterilization, and return of stray cats to their habitats, along with essential health services like rabies vaccinations, microchipping, and deworming.

Financial Commitment and Sustainability

Funded by a €10,000 annual budget from the locality, this initiative highlights their commitment to long-term population control and promoting harmonious coexistence. The initial agreement spans one year, with potential extensions of up to four years, ensuring sustained efforts and community education on responsible feline colony management.

